Birth Announcements

ASHMORE, Paige and Jason, a son, Thursday, March 3, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
AZBELL, Ashley and SHIPLEY, Jeremiah, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
BROWN, Elexis and COLTON, Terry, a daughter, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
DIAL, Megan and SMITH, Lucas, a son, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
GREEN, Jessica and Jeremy, a daughter, Thursday, March 3, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
GUSTAFSON, Briana and SUMMERS, Tony, a son, Thursday, March 3, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
HARDCASTLE, Amy and Nick, a daughter, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.,
HARDIN, Jeanessa and BURTON, James, a son, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
LEE, Abbey and Cody, a son, Saturday, March 5, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
MCINTOSH, Talecie and DANIELS, James, a son, Friday, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
MCMURTRY, Carrie and Josh, a son, Thursday, March 3, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
PACKER, Keisha and DANIELS, Michael, a son, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
SNEED, Ashley and David, a son, Friday, March 4, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
VALDEZ, Nina and DAVENPORT, JR, a daughter, Friday, March 4, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
WALLACE, Taylor and COLLER, Jonathan, a son, Friday, March 4, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
WATTS, Arreal and LOVE, DeAndre, a daughter, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.