Birth Announcements

ASHMORE, Paige and Jason, a son, Thursday, March 3, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

AZBELL, Ashley and SHIPLEY, Jeremiah, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

BROWN, Elexis and COLTON, Terry, a daughter, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

DIAL, Megan and SMITH, Lucas, a son, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

GREEN, Jessica and Jeremy, a daughter, Thursday, March 3, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

GUSTAFSON, Briana and SUMMERS, Tony, a son, Thursday, March 3, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

HARDCASTLE, Amy and Nick, a daughter, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale., 

HARDIN, Jeanessa and BURTON, James, a son, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

LEE, Abbey and Cody, a son, Saturday, March 5, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MCINTOSH, Talecie and DANIELS, James, a son, Friday, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

MCMURTRY, Carrie and Josh, a son, Thursday, March 3, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

PACKER, Keisha and DANIELS, Michael, a son, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

SNEED, Ashley and David, a son, Friday, March 4, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

VALDEZ, Nina and DAVENPORT, JR, a daughter, Friday, March 4, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

WALLACE, Taylor and COLLER, Jonathan, a son, Friday, March 4, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

WATTS, Arreal and LOVE, DeAndre, a daughter, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

