EVANSVILLE — At about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 2, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a possible bear sighting approximately two miles south of Evansville.

After investigating the report, the department verified the bear sighting was valid, according to Randolph County Sherriff Jarrod Peters.

Although their species name is “black” bear, a black bear can be black, brown or cinnamon colored.

A black bear averages four to six feet in length, two to three feet in height when on all four paws and four to six feet high standing on its hind legs. An adult male black bear weighs between 250 and 350 pounds, with a female weighing 120 to 180 pounds.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is aware of the latest sighting and has been in contact with their wildlife biologist to further investigate.

Black bears were common in Illinois until they were eliminated in 1870. Increases in bear populations in Missouri and Wisconsin have increased the number of bear who wander into Illinois.

In 2008, a black bear was sighted multiple times moving through Bureau County. On Feb. 3, 2009, officers from the Illinois Conservation Police, along with the assistance of a wildlife expert, captured the black bear, which was then transported to a USDA licensed facility in Southern Illinois. The male bear was suspected to have been in human care prior to its release or escape.

In June 2009, a black bear wandered down the Iowa side of the Mississippi River, crossed into Illinois near Savanna, wandered north through Carroll and Jo Daviess counties, and then crossed into Wisconsin.

On May 26, 2014, a black bear was photographed near Galena in Jo Daviess County. The bear was seen near Stockton, Freeport, Rockford, Belvidere, Genoa, in DeKalb County and Rochelle, Chana, and Morris in Ogle County. Several unconfirmed reports of black bear have been received in northern Illinois since that time.

In June 2019, a black bear was confirmed in Johnson County through DNA from hair found in damaged beehives.

In June 2020, an IDNR biologist confirmed a black bear had travelled through Jo Daviess County in northwest Illinois. The next day the bear was seen in Iowa. Then, the bear returned to Illinois and then traveled through Rock Island and Henderson counties for a month.

In 2021, IDNR, Conservation Police and local law enforcement began tracking black bear near Waterloo in Monroe County. The bear was spotted on June 12 near Mascoutah in Clinton County, June 15 near Dubois in Washington County, then June 17 and 18 at Rend Lake.

Again in 2021, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Conservation Police and local law enforcement began tracking a black bear on June 10 when it was spotted near Old Baum Church Road at Waterloo in Monroe County. The bear was seen again June 12 off Illinois 177 near Mascoutah in Clinton County. On June 15, a bear was again seen near Dubois in Washington County.

Another bear sighting was reported in July 2021 in LaVista.

Black bears have been protected by the Illinois Wildlife Code since 2015 when the Large Carnivore Protection Act became law. It says black bears may not be hunted, killed, or harassed unless there is an imminent threat to person or property.

Sheriff Peters is encouraging the public not to approach the bear if they come in contact with it. Keep your distance and allow it to move on.

Here are additional tips if anyone encounters the bear

Do not feed it. Do not approach. Do not shoot it. Do not leave dog or cat food outside. Do not push trash cans out until the day of pickup.

If you see a bear, IDNR asks you to report your sighting online at www.wildlifeillinois.org/sightings/report/

For more information on living with bears in Illinois, visit www.wildlifeillinois.org and bearwise.org.