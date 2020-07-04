You are the owner of this article.
Blackout Tuesday organizer hopes to keep momentum going with community action
Blackout Tuesday organizer hopes to keep momentum going with community action

Carbondale Freedom Convoy

Nancy Maxwell speaks June 19 during the Freedom Convoy at Attucks Park in Carbondale. 

 Marilyn Halstead

CARBONDALE — Nancy Maxwell wants to keep the momentum going.

Maxwell is one of founding members of Carbondale United, sits as criminal justice chair at the Carbondale NAACP and is a board member at African American History Museum.

She said since protests swept the globe in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others, she wanted to find a way to channel the energy of demonstrators into concrete action.

So, she spearheaded Carbondale’s Blackout Tuesday event.

Blackout 2020

Flyer for Blackout Tuesday

Running from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the First Christian Church on West Monroe Street in Carbondale, Maxwell said the event is one of many across the country — rapper T.I. and others have called for Black people in the U.S. to not shop Tuesday as a means of protest. Maxwell said it is “similar to what we did in the 60s with the buses,” referring to the bus boycott organized by Martin Luther King Jr. and others.

Tuesday’s Blackout event will feature a march, speakers, music voter registration, census help and a fair of Black-owned businesses at tables. Some will be selling wares while others offer and advertise their services.

“I’m hoping to see change come out of this,” Maxwell said.

She said the broadcasted killing of black men and women was a wakeup call and she hopes another will come when the dust settles.

“It needs to continue because that one awakening has not stopped the (violence),” she said, adding that marching is important but cannot be the only thing being done.

Linda Flowers, Carbondale's NAACP president, said the event is important both to stand in solidarity as a movement seeking change but also to build community. By helping fill out the census, Flowers said Black residents are making sure they are counted and that government money for services is allotted to the community appropriately. She said by registering people to vote it also ensures that all people's voices are heard.

Speaking to the impact of economic protest, Flowers said it's important that all Black shoppers stick together. 

“If some people do and some people don’t, it won't have that impact that the Montgomery bus boycott did,” she said.

But, instead of asking Black shoppers to stay home, Maxwell wanted to offer an opportunity for people to learn and enjoy themselves.

“This gives you kind of something to do instead of sitting at home and not shopping,” Maxwell said.

But she also hopes it will raise the profile of many of the region’s Black-owned businesses. Maxwell also wanted to give Black people and their allies an avenue to participate in social change without the added stress.

I just want people to know that it’s been hard with the marches, the deaths, everything that’s going on,” Maxwell said before adding “this is a more relaxing atmosphere.”

isaac.smith@thesouthern.com

618-351-5823

On Twitter: @ismithreports

