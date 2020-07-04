Blackout Tuesday organizer hopes to keep momentum going with community action

“It needs to continue because that one awakening has not stopped the (violence),” she said, adding that marching is important but cannot be the only thing being done.

Linda Flowers, Carbondale's NAACP president, said the event is important both to stand in solidarity as a movement seeking change but also to build community. By helping fill out the census, Flowers said Black residents are making sure they are counted and that government money for services is allotted to the community appropriately. She said by registering people to vote it also ensures that all people's voices are heard.

Speaking to the impact of economic protest, Flowers said it's important that all Black shoppers stick together.

“If some people do and some people don’t, it won't have that impact that the Montgomery bus boycott did,” she said.

But, instead of asking Black shoppers to stay home, Maxwell wanted to offer an opportunity for people to learn and enjoy themselves.

“This gives you kind of something to do instead of sitting at home and not shopping,” Maxwell said.