Blessing boxes offer help for Southern Illinoisans

If you walk into Pinckneyville Community Center at 203 N. Walnut St. in Pinckneyville or Sparta Police Department at 114 W. Jackson St., you will find blessing boxes with free food and hygiene items for anyone who needs them.

Rhonda Shubert of Perry County 4-H said the blessing box was created by Perry County 4-H members to provide items for those who cannot afford them. The Pinckneyville box focuses on personal hygiene.

“We have plenty of food pantries in our area and we didn’t want to take away from them,” Shubert said.

"We hope that this box can truly make a difference for the city of Sparta and that the community itself will help with this ongoing project,” Michaela Castens of Randolph County 4-H said.

Blessing boxes follow the philosophy of “take what you need, leave what you can,” as boxes are filled with donated non-perishable food items, hygiene products and household items that are in need throughout Southern Illinois.

4-H Clubs in Perry, Randolph, Williamson and Franklin Counties decided to help provide foods and other items to their communities using the blessing boxes.

The program began when 4-H made it their mission to do more mobile food ventures. Toni Kay Wright, a SNAP educator for the extension service, contacted The Southern Illinoisan to see if they would donated newspaper sales boxes. The newspaper donated several newspaper displays to 4-H programs in Franklin, Perry, Randolph and Williamson counties to repurpose into blessing boxes.

Heather Willis, marketing and communications extension program coordinator for the University of Illinois Extension, said boxes will go up in each county.

The most-needed items included canned proteins, vegetables, soups, shelf-stable meals, boxed pasta and cereals.

Hygiene items of greatest need are shampoos and conditioners, dental care products, deodorants, and feminine hygiene items. Household items that can be donated include toilet paper, power towels, diapers, wipes, and garbage bags.

Some items are not wanted for blessing boxes, including homemade food, opened packages, glass jars, perishable items, dented canned goods or expired products.

The month of September is the start of a new 4-H year.

To learn more about 4-H, contact Cindy Bauman of Franklin County 4-H at bauman1@illinois.edu or 618-439-3178; Rhonda Shubert of Perry County 4-H at rkshuber@illinois.edu or 618-357-2126; Ramona Girtman of Williamson County 4-H at girtman@illinois.edu or 618-993-3304; or Michaela Castens of Randolph County 4-H at mes379@illinois.edu or 618-443-4364.

