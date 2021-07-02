Bloom Ridge Farm: Growing a floral business from the ground up

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She said the floral business has been growing a little bit at a time – just like the flowers themselves.

“The biggest thing I have learned is to be patient and have faith in the process, because today when I walked down one of the rows and the flowers were brushing my legs on both sides, I remember not long (ago) wondering if they would ever grow, would they ever be full of flowers? Well, now they are,” she said.

She fields unexpected calls for bouquets and other arrangements for funerals, dance recitals and special events, and said people have noticed a benefit with flowers from Bloom Ridge Farm.

“There just aren’t a lot of flower farms anymore in the United States,” she explained. “There’s not that many independent florists anymore either and that makes a difference. If you buy flowers some places, they’ll maybe last three to five days in a vase. I recently had a friend tell me the flowers I took her were still alive after two weeks. I told her that’s because they are grown here. I cut them and took them to her instead of them being flown or trucked and going in and out of a cooler.”

She said her whole family helps tend to the half-acre of flowers, including her two sons who first started with the roadside stand.