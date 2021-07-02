Bloom Ridge Farm: Growing a floral business from the ground up

Amanda Roberts saw the potential for growth, not only with the flowers growing on her family’s farm south of Carbondale, but also in the small roadside business her sons had started.
Much like an honor-system lemonade stand, her sons had taken to picking and bundling some of the flowers, making them available to passersby on their way to Giant City State Park.
When she noticed the number of drivers stopping for flowers and that research showed a vast majority purchased in the U.S. comes from overseas, she decided, in essence, to take over the boys’ business.
The Roberts, who have sold pumpkins from their own farm for several years, not only continued the cut flower sales, but expanded them under the Bloom Ridge Farm name. A roadside building between the driveway and flower patch serves as both a floral workshop and showroom many evenings and weekends, while an antique truck allows them to sell bouquets and arrangements as a sort of mobile “pop-up” floral shop around the region.
Roberts said she also is working to have fresh flowers available at other locations including coffee shops and retailers.
“It’s really neat,” she said. “It’s just some small businesses working together.”
At Bloom Ridge Farm, Roberts has a variety of flowers available so customers can build their own bouquets or she also has complete arrangements available.
She said the floral business has been growing a little bit at a time – just like the flowers themselves.
“The biggest thing I have learned is to be patient and have faith in the process, because today when I walked down one of the rows and the flowers were brushing my legs on both sides, I remember not long (ago) wondering if they would ever grow, would they ever be full of flowers? Well, now they are,” she said.
She fields unexpected calls for bouquets and other arrangements for funerals, dance recitals and special events, and said people have noticed a benefit with flowers from Bloom Ridge Farm.
“There just aren’t a lot of flower farms anymore in the United States,” she explained. “There’s not that many independent florists anymore either and that makes a difference. If you buy flowers some places, they’ll maybe last three to five days in a vase. I recently had a friend tell me the flowers I took her were still alive after two weeks. I told her that’s because they are grown here. I cut them and took them to her instead of them being flown or trucked and going in and out of a cooler.”
She said her whole family helps tend to the half-acre of flowers, including her two sons who first started with the roadside stand.
“Every single day we’re out here in this field working. The whole family has been a huge help,” Roberts said.
Roberts said she has lots of ideas – from floral arranging classes and tea parties to more – to keep things growing, including plans to double the size of the flower plot next year. However, she still wants to emphasize personal service and the “small farm” feel.
“I don’t ever want this to get too big,” she said.