CARBONDALE – Because of overwhelming response, the Bob Odenkirk honorary degree presentation and Q&A session Monday, April 3, will be moved to the Banterra Center. The event is free and open to the public. Seating will be first come, first served. Registration is no longer required to attend this event. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The 1984 SIU graduate will receive two degrees during a ceremony at 7 p.m. Monday, April 3, at the Banterra Center. The first will be the bachelor’s degree he earned as a student. The second will be an honorary doctorate bestowed upon him in 2020.

After the presentation of his degrees, there will be a discussion and audience Q&A session. This event is hosted by the SIU Foundation and the College of Arts and Media (CAM).

“Bob Odenkirk is one of the bright stars in our vast Saluki universe,” Chancellor Austin Lane said. “We are so excited for him to be back on campus and share his experiences.”

Before the public event that evening, Odenkirk will spend most of the day on campus. He will speak to two CAM classes and meet with students, faculty, staff, and university leaders.

“Being able to have someone like Bob Odenkirk speak to our classes is a truly unique experience for our students,” said Hong Cheng, dean of the College of Arts and Media. “When our most successful alumni engage with us in this way, it makes our college stronger and more robust.”

Odenkirk was scheduled to be the keynote speaker at spring commencement in May of 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced him to give a virtual address. It was during that address he coined the phrase, “I am a Saluki, you fools, and I will destroy you,” which has become a popular T-shirt worn by Salukis everywhere.

In the past, Odenkirk has spoken fondly of his time at SIU, including during appearances on talk shows, red carpet interviews, and in magazine articles.

Before the 2019 Emmy Awards, he was interviewed by Jenny McCarthy, who also attended SIU. McCarthy asked him if he knew they attended the same college.

“That’s where I graduated from,” Odenkirk said. “Salukis! I love that college. Look at us, SIU made us.”