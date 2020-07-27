You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Bodies of 2 Southern Illinois men found after boat capsized Thursday in Kentucky
0 comments

Bodies of 2 Southern Illinois men found after boat capsized Thursday in Kentucky

{{featured_button_text}}

Authorities have found the bodies of two Southern Illinois men who went missing after their boat capsized Thursday in Kentucky.

A news release sent Monday from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said the body of 46-year-old Christopher Shadowens, of Herrin, was recovered around 2:45 p.m. Friday from the Ohio River below Smithland Locks and Dam in Livingston County, Kentucky. The body of 60-year-old Kenneth Duncan, of West Frankfort, was recovered Thursday.

The release said initial investigations indicate that the two men were operating an 18-foot jon boat below the dam around 11:30 a.m. Thursday when the boat motored into flood control gate No. 3, directly adjacent to concrete.

According to the report, because the gate was slightly open, turbulent water battered the boat against the concrete, and the men tried unsuccessfully to operate the vessel out of danger. The boat then overturned and the men entered the water. The release said a witness attempted to save the men, but both soon went under the surface.

The investigation is ongoing.

Isaac Smith

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Protesters rally at Bloomington Police Department

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News