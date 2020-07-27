Bodies of 2 Southern Illinois men found after boat capsized Thursday in Kentucky

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Authorities have found the bodies of two Southern Illinois men who went missing after their boat capsized Thursday in Kentucky.

A news release sent Monday from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said the body of 46-year-old Christopher Shadowens, of Herrin, was recovered around 2:45 p.m. Friday from the Ohio River below Smithland Locks and Dam in Livingston County, Kentucky. The body of 60-year-old Kenneth Duncan, of West Frankfort, was recovered Thursday.

The release said initial investigations indicate that the two men were operating an 18-foot jon boat below the dam around 11:30 a.m. Thursday when the boat motored into flood control gate No. 3, directly adjacent to concrete.

According to the report, because the gate was slightly open, turbulent water battered the boat against the concrete, and the men tried unsuccessfully to operate the vessel out of danger. The boat then overturned and the men entered the water. The release said a witness attempted to save the men, but both soon went under the surface.

The investigation is ongoing.

— Isaac Smith

