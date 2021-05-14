 Skip to main content
Body found along Route 13 prompts homicide investigation
breaking urgent

  • Updated
Illinois State Police have been called in to investigate after a body was found along Route 13 just west of Harrisburg on Wednesday. 

The Saline County Sheriff's Office requested ISP's assistance at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to ISP trooper Josh Korando, an agency spokesman for the Southern Region. 

An unidentified deceased man was discovered along the roadway, police said. 

"The investigation is in its infancy and no further information is being released at this time," Korando said Friday morning. 

This story is developing. Check back later for updates. 

