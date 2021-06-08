Body found at the Motel Marion demolition site

MARION — A body was discovered Tuesday at a demolition site for the Motel Marion, authorities said.
Marion police, the Williamson County Coroner’s Office, and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigations are investigating the discovered remains of a deceased body at the current demolition site of the Motel Marion.
The condition of the remains has not allowed investigators to identify the sex, race or approximate age of the deceased.
Williamson County Coroner Mike "Junior" Burke said an autopsy will be performed Thursday and more information will follow completion of the autopsy.
The Motel Marion site is on West Main Street.
This investigation is ongoing.