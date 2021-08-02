Body found in wooded area identified as West Frankfort woman

MARION — The body of a deceased woman discovered July 23 has been identified as Kathleen N. Andrews, 35.

Her body was found in the 1600 of Peabody Road, where she had previously taken up residence in the area and had been homeless, according to a news release from the Marion Police Department.

Marion officers were dispatched at 9:13 p.m. that night to the wooded area, where they located her body.

Members of the Marion Police Department’s Investigations Unit and the Williamson County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene for the follow-up investigation.

Andrews’ immediate family has been contacted and notified. An autopsy was previously performed, and foul play is not suspected.

— The Southern

