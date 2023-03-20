Police in Franklin County say the body of a man who went missing in January has been found.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, the body of Michael Scott Williams, 30, was discovered near Buckner on Sunday. His body was identified following an autopsy.

Williams was reported missing on Jan. 29. Franklin County Sheriff Kyle Bacon said in a media release that the autopsy showed no signs of trauma or foul play. Toxicology results are pending.

A television station reported Williams went missing near Mine Pond and search crews spent several days looking for him. Additionally, Williams body was reportedly found near the pond and he appeared to be dressed inappropriately for cold weather.

The investigation into the specific cause of death is still ongoing.

