Body of 39-year-old man recovered from Ohio River after ATV entered water Saturday night

The body of a male was recovered from the Ohio River Saturday evening after an all-terrain vehicle was observed going into the river, according to a Monday news release from Hardin County Emergency Management Agency.

Hardin County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23 from the Cave-In-Rock Ferry office stating that they witnessed a vehicle go off the ramp and into the Ohio River on the Illinois side.

Emergency agencies were called to respond to the Cave-In-Rock Ferry Landing. When the first fire and law enforcement units arrived on scene, it was determined the vehicle was an ATV. The ATV was completely submerged about 30 feet from the Illinois riverbank. Emergency responders were able to recover the ATV quickly, but no individuals were in the ATV, according to the release.

At that time, a search and rescue effort began on the river and on land, the Hardin County EMA said. This included approximately 17 different agencies assisting Hardin County EMA with the search and rescue efforts. Cave-In-Rock Ferry operations were stopped Saturday night and resumed Sunday morning. The U.S. Coast Guard issued a “slow roll order” to all river traffic.