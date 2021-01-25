 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Body of 39-year-old man recovered from Ohio River after ATV entered water Saturday night
0 comments
breaking

Body of 39-year-old man recovered from Ohio River after ATV entered water Saturday night

{{featured_button_text}}

The body of a male was recovered from the Ohio River Saturday evening after an all-terrain vehicle was observed going into the river, according to a Monday news release from Hardin County Emergency Management Agency.

Hardin County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23 from the Cave-In-Rock Ferry office stating that they witnessed a vehicle go off the ramp and into the Ohio River on the Illinois side.

Emergency agencies were called to respond to the Cave-In-Rock Ferry Landing. When the first fire and law enforcement units arrived on scene, it was determined the vehicle was an ATV. The ATV was completely submerged about 30 feet from the Illinois riverbank. Emergency responders were able to recover the ATV quickly, but no individuals were in the ATV, according to the release.

At that time, a search and rescue effort began on the river and on land, the Hardin County EMA said. This included approximately 17 different agencies assisting Hardin County EMA with the search and rescue efforts. Cave-In-Rock Ferry operations were stopped Saturday night and resumed Sunday morning. The U.S. Coast Guard issued a “slow roll order” to all river traffic.

At approximately 11:40 p.m. Saturday, the body of a 39-year-old male was recovered near the area where the ATV was recovered. The Hardin County Corner took over the investigation, along with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office and Hardin County EMA. Next of kin were notified.

At this time, the identification of the 39-year-old male is being withheld. No name will be released by Hardin County EMA.

The river was searched with sonar to verify no other individuals were in the river. It was also verified that the male was alone on the ATV, according to Hardin County EMA.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Midwest governors encourage residents to plan for vaccination

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News