Boil order expected to be lengthy for all Pinckneyville water customers

PINCKNEYVILLE — Beginning Tuesday at noon, Feb. 16, a boil water order will be in effect for all Pinckneyville water customers until further notice. This boil order is due to the filter effluent tank replacement project at the city’s water treatment facility.

This boil order may be lengthy due to the nature of the project and the EPA sampling regulations required to clear the boil order. The boil order will remain in effect until further notice is given.

To sign up for City Text Alerts, text “Pville” to 33222.

Please continue to monitor this media for any further notices or the City’s website www.ci.pinckneyville.il.us.

—The Southern

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0