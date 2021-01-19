Boil order issued for all of Pinckneyville

PINCKNEYVILLE — A Boil Water Order is in effect for all Pinckneyville water customers until further notice. This boil order is due to the filter effluent tank replacement project at the City’s Water Treatment Facility.

This boil order may be lengthy due to the nature of the project and the EPA sampling regulations required to clear the boil order. The boil order will remain in effect until further notice is given.

Please continue to monitor this media for any further notices or the City’s website www.ci.pinckneyville.il.us.

To sign up for City Text Alerts, text “Pville” to 33222.

—The Southern

