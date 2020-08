MARION — Lake Egypt Water District issued a boil water order for customers located in the following areas:

Starting at Illinois 148 and Illinois 37 going north on Illinois 37 to Hudgens Road, and Illinois 148 and Illinois 37 going west on Illinois 148 to Sneed Road.

Customers in that area should boil water for five to seven minutes before using it for drinking or cooking.

