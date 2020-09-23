 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boil order issued in Benton
0 comments

Boil order issued in Benton

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BENTON — The City of Benton has issued a boil order for Illinois 37 north from Petroff to Illinois Department Natural Resources office building at 11731 Illinois 37. 

—The Southern

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News