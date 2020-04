× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DE SOTO — A boil water order is in effect for customers at the 200, 300 and 400 blocks of S. Chestnut St., 300 block of S. Walnut and U.S. 51 South to W. Jackson St.

Water was shut off due to the replacement of pipes. Even if you only have low water pressure, you should still boil your water when service and/or pressure resumes.

Customers should boil water at least five minutes before using.

— The Southern

