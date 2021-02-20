Boil order issued in Du Quoin

DU QUOIN — City of Du Quoin waterworks and sewerage system superintendent Chris Lacy has issued a boil order for portions of the City of Du Quoin water system effective immediately until such order is lifted. The users of the City of Du Quoin water system affected are S. Madison from Grantway to Howellman, Including S. Lake Drive. Repair work is being done on the lines in these areas.
As soon as the environmental protection agency approves tests made on the water notice will be given. The City of Du Quoin thanks you for your cooperation in this emergency.
—The Southern