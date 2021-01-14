Boil order issued in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG — The City of Harrisburg has issued a boil water order for Lincoln Street from McKinley Street to Land Street, South Street from Mc…
MURPHYSBORO — The City of Murphysboro has issued a boil order for the following area: All of Palm Lane. All of Old Church Road.
HARRISBURG — This boil water order issued for S. McKinley Street from South Street to Lincoln Street has been lifted.
Lakeside water district has lifted the boil water order for the following areas:
HARRISBURG - Boil Water Order has been issued for S. McKinley St. from South St. to Lincoln St., and Mabel Street from Cheney St. to Feazel St.
