Boil order issued in Johnston City
0 comments

Boil order issued in Johnston City

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JOHNSTON CITY — A boil water order is in effect for Eighth Street from Adams to Monroe streets.

—The Southern

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News