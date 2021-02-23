Boil order issued in Johnston City

JOHNSTON CITY — Johnston City has issued a boil water order for the Buccaneers Club and 1400 Brush Ave.
—The Southern
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
DU QUOIN — City of Du Quoin waterworks and sewerage system superintendent Chris Lacy has issued a boil order for portions of the City of Du Qu…
HEROD — Illinois American Water on Friday issued a mandatory conservation notice to its customers in Pope, Saline, Hardin and Gallatin countie…
CAIRO — Illinois American Water has issued a boil water order for its Cairo District service area.
CARBONDALE — Murdale Water District has issued a boil water order for S. New Thompson Lake Road due to a water main break.
Due to a water main break, Buncombe Public Water district has issued a boil water order for customers along Old U.S. Highway 51 North from Pre…
The City of Harrisburg has issued a boil order for: South St. from McKinley St. to Land St., Lincoln St. from McKinley St. to Land St., Land S…
CARTERVILLE — Due to a water main break that cannot be isolated, Carterville Water customers will experience a loss of pressure and then be un…
CARBONDALE — South Highway Water District issued a boil order for customers living on Yonder Hill and High Forest Drive until further notice. …
CARTERVILLE — A boil water order was issued on Sunday until further notice for all Carterville Water customers, according a post on the city's…
CARBONDALE — South Highway Water District has lifted the boil order for customers on Yonder Hill Drive and High Forest Drive.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.