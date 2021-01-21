Boil order issues in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — The City of Harrisburg has issued a boil water order for all of Borders Street.
— The Southern
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
PINCKNEYVILLE — A boil water order is in effect for all Pinckneyville water customers until further notice. This boil order is due to the filt…
MURPHYSBORO — The City of Murphysboro has issued a boil order for the following area: All of Palm Lane. All of Old Church Road.
CARBONDALE — Lakeside Water District has issued a boil order for parts of Crab Orchard Estates in Carbondale. The affected areas are: all hous…
HARRISBURG — A boil water order has been issued for McKinley St. from Raymond St. to Lincoln St. and Raymond St. from McKinley St. to Land St.
Lakeside water district has lifted the boil water order for the following areas:
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.