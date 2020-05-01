Boil order lifted in De Soto
Boil order lifted in De Soto

DE SOTO — The boil water order has been lifted for customers at the 200, 300 and 400 blocks of S. Chestnut  St., 300 block of S. Walnut and U.S. 51 South to W. Jackson St.

