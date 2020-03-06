Boil order lifted in Harrisburg
0 comments

Boil order lifted in Harrisburg

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HARRISBURG — The boil water order has been lifted from Ogara Street from Granger to McKinley streets.  

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boil Orders

Boil order issued in Harrisburg

  • Updated

HARRISBURG — A boil water order has been issued for Robinson Street from Granger to McKinley streets, Lillie Street from Granger to McKinley s…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News