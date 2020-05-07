Boil order lifted in Johnston City

JOHNSTON CITY — The boil water order has been lifted for customers on Jefferson Avenue to 12th Street railroad tracks; and the 12th and 13th blocks of Adams Avenue.
—The Southern
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
JOHNSTON CITY — The boil water order has been lifted for customers on Jefferson Avenue to 12th Street railroad tracks; and the 12th and 13th blocks of Adams Avenue.
—The Southern
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.