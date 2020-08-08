You have permission to edit this article.
Boil order lifted in Johnston City
Boil order lifted in Johnston City

JOHNSTON CITY — The boil order has been canceled for Johnson Street to Illinois 37 south to Broadway Blvd.

—The Southern

