Boil water issued for neighborhood southeast of Carbondale
The South Highway Water District on Sunday issued a boil order for a neighborhood southeast of Carbondale after a water main break happened early Sunday morning on Drury Road.

According to a news release from the South Highway Water District, repairs to the water main have been made and water service has been restored in the area. 

All customers living on Drury Road, Hickory Hill, Starlight, Sheila Ray and Midsommar lanes and Wyoming and Sawmill roads are under a boil water order until further notice. Customers in these areas should boil water for five minutes before using it.

The news release said it is anticipated that the boil order will be lifted by Monday afternoon. 

— The Southern

