According to Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, a boil water order is in effect in Benton on Illinois 37 North from Petroff Road to the IDNR Region No. 5 office.

A water leak caused an outage in the area on Monday, the EMA said in a Nixle alert Monday afternoon. Water was restored later in the day, according to Benton City Hall's Facebook page. The boil order is in effect until further notice.