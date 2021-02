Boil Water Order Issued for Illinois American Water’s Cairo District

CAIRO — Illinois American Water has issued a boil water order for its Cairo District service area.

The extreme cold temperatures have resulted in several water main breaks across the Cairo water distribution system. Water pressure has been impacted, resulting in a boil water order.

Customers should bring their water to a rolling boil for five minutes before using water for drinking or cooking.

Water is OK for bathing, washing and other common uses.

This boil water order is being issued in accordance with Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations.

Anytime water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch in any part of a community’s distribution system, a boil water order must be issued as a precaution to protect customers.

Mike Brown, operations superintendent for the Cairo District said, “Our team is working as safely and as quickly as possible to make repairs and lift the boil water order. We appreciate the cooperation and understanding from our customers.”

—The Southern

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0