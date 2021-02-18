 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boil Water Order Issued for Illinois American Water’s Cairo District
0 comments

Boil Water Order Issued for Illinois American Water’s Cairo District

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CAIRO — Illinois American Water has issued a boil water order for its Cairo District service area.

The extreme cold temperatures have resulted in several water main breaks across the Cairo water distribution system. Water pressure has been impacted, resulting in a boil water order.

Customers should bring their water to a rolling boil for five minutes before using water for drinking or cooking.

Water is OK for bathing, washing and other common uses.

This boil water order is being issued in accordance with Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations.

Anytime water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch in any part of a community’s distribution system, a boil water order must be issued as a precaution to protect customers.

Mike Brown, operations superintendent for the Cairo District said, “Our team is working as safely and as quickly as possible to make repairs and lift the boil water order. We appreciate the cooperation and understanding from our customers.”

—The Southern

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Cruz seen at Cancun airport amid Texas deep freeze

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boil Orders

Carterville boil order lifted

  • Updated

CARTERVILLE — City officials announced Tuesday afternoon on Facebook that the boil order that had been in effect for all Carterville Water cus…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News