 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boil water order issued in Carbondale
0 comments

Boil water order issued in Carbondale

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A boil water order is issued for all customers residing at 273, 232, 182, 215, 73, 36, 17 Upper Brush Hill in Carbondale until further notice due to a water hydrant repair. If you live in the immediate area and have low pressure, take precautionary measures and boil water as well until further notice.

Customers living in these specific areas should boil water at least five minutes before using.

The boil order will remain in effect until laboratory sampling confirms that water quality has been fully restored.

--The Southern

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boil Orders

Harrisburg issues boil order

HARRISBURG — The City of Harrisburg has issued a boil water order for all customers on Raymond Street from Main to Mill streets and on Mill St…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News