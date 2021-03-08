Boil water order issued in Carbondale

A boil water order is issued for all customers residing at 273, 232, 182, 215, 73, 36, 17 Upper Brush Hill in Carbondale until further notice due to a water hydrant repair. If you live in the immediate area and have low pressure, take precautionary measures and boil water as well until further notice.
Customers living in these specific areas should boil water at least five minutes before using.
The boil order will remain in effect until laboratory sampling confirms that water quality has been fully restored.
