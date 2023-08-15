The boil order for City of Du Quoin water customers has been lifted.

Customers were under a boil order beginning Thursday, Aug. 10, due to a water break in the main line from Rend Lake water, feeding all of Du Quoin as well as several surrounding areas including customers in both Dowell and Tamaroa.

The break in the main line from Rend Lake has been repaired and is fully supplying water again. The system became fully charged last Thursday. Water samples were sent in Monday and the environmental protection agency approved tests made on the water.

You can sign up for a text alert notification system by texting the message DUQUOIN (all caps, no spaces) to the number 33222.

— The Southern