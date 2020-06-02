Boil water order lifted for part of South Highway Water District

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Update: 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 2: The boil order has been lifted.

According to a news release from South Highway Water District, a boil water order is in effect for residents on Stearns Lane and Cedar Meadows Lane in Makanda Township.

The release says the boil order is in response to a Sunday morning water main break. The water main had to be shut down while repairs are made.

The boil order is in effect until further notice, but the release states officials expect it will be lifted Tuesday, June 2.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0