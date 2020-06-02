Boil water order lifted for part of South Highway Water District
Update: 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 2: The boil order has been lifted.

According to a news release from South Highway Water District, a boil water order is in effect for residents on Stearns Lane and Cedar Meadows Lane in Makanda Township.

The release says the boil order is in response to a Sunday morning water main break. The water main had to be shut down while repairs are made.

The boil order is in effect until further notice, but the release states officials expect it will be lifted Tuesday, June 2. 

