HARRISBURG — The boil water order has been lifted for Robinson Street from Granger to McKinley streets, Lillie Street from Granger to McKinley streets, Mabel Street from Granger to McKinley streets, McKinley Street from McHaney to Robinson streets, Washington Street from McHaney to Robinson streets, Granger Street from College to Mable streets and College Street from Granger to McKinley streets.