Buncombe Public Water District issues boil water order
Buncombe Public Water District issues boil water order

Due to a water main break, Buncombe Public Water district has issued a boil water order for customers along Old U.S. Highway 51 North from Presley Drive to the end of Potter’s Road, which includes all side roads.

Customers to the east of the Water Tower and along Old U.S. Highway 51 South are not included.

Water to be used for drinking and cooking purposes should be brought to a rolling boil for five to seven minutes before use.

If you have questions, contact the District Office at 618-549-0432 or at info@BuncombePWD.com.

-- The Southern

