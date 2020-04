× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — There is a boil water order in effect due to a water main break off Springer Ridge Road for all customers of the Buncombe Public Water District.

Water to be used for drinking and cooking purposes should be brought to a rolling boil for five to seven minutes before use.

If you have questions or require further information, contact the District Office at 618-549-0432 or by email at info@BuncombePWD.com.

—The Southern

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0