CARTERVILLE — Ward 1 construction area is still under a boil order. The boil order has been lifted for the rest of Carterville.

Areas still under a boil order are W. Grand from Cannon Drive to Division, N. Division to Anne West Lindsey District Library, west of the library along the line of Farris Street to Dent Street and Dent to and including Cottonwood Drive.