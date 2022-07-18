City of Harrisburg issues a boil water order Jul 18, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The City of Harrisburg has issued a Boil Oder for the following addresses:1500, 1508, and 1510 W Barnett Road, and 235 Pin Oak Lane.— The Southern 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Harrisburg The City Boil City Order Address Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video London zoo penguins lay low as UK temperatures soar The James Webb Space Telescope joins the hunt for alien life The James Webb Space Telescope joins the hunt for alien life Police praise man who killed Indiana mall attacker Police praise man who killed Indiana mall attacker Murder charges filed in Calif. 7 Eleven shootings Murder charges filed in Calif. 7 Eleven shootings