 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

City of Harrisburg issues a boil water order

  • 0

The City of Harrisburg has issued a Boil Oder for the following addresses:

1500, 1508, and 1510 W Barnett Road, and 235 Pin Oak Lane.

— The Southern

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

London zoo penguins lay low as UK temperatures soar

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News