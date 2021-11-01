City of Harrisburg issues boil water order Nov 1, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The City of Harrisburg has issued a boil order for 835 E. Poplar and 44 N. Commercial Suite 1 and 2.-- The Southern 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Harrisburg The City Order Boil City E. Poplar Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Watch Now: Rolls-Royce is producing electric cars Watch Now: The future of COVID testing AP Watch Now: The future of COVID testing Watch Now: Is Trump officially running in 2024? AP Watch Now: Is Trump officially running in 2024? Jury selection begins for the Rittenhouse trial Jury selection begins for the Rittenhouse trial