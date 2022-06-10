 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

City of Harrisburg issues boil water order

  • 0

The City of Harrisburg has issued a Boil Order for the following:

Lincoln Street from Cheney Street to Mickey Pankey Drive.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Mudslide causes destruction in southern China city

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News