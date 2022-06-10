City of Harrisburg issues boil water order The Southern Jun 10, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The City of Harrisburg has issued a Boil Order for the following:Lincoln Street from Cheney Street to Mickey Pankey Drive. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Harrisburg The City Boil City Following Order Mickey Pankey Drive Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Mudslide causes destruction in southern China city A mother's love is heard through a Build-A-Bear stuffed animal AP A mother's love is heard through a Build-A-Bear stuffed animal Iraqis cool off as heat wave scorches the country AP Iraqis cool off as heat wave scorches the country Prepare for a hot summer with overlapping disasters AP Prepare for a hot summer with overlapping disasters