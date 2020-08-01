Devil's Kitchen Water District issues boil water order

CARBONDALE — Devil’s Kitchen Water District has issues a boil water order for all of its customers in the following areas: Boskydell and County Line roads, all of Skyhawk Road to Spillway and Autumn Ridge roads, New Hope, Syder, Collins Lane, Bald Eagle, Dogwood and Dogwood Ridge roads, Lamb, Cabin on the Hill, Cameron, Falcon and Phemister roads, Pileated Lane, Sparrow Lane, Bluejay Lane, Oriole Lane, Robin Lane, Drew Road, Red Bud, Magnolia, Morningglory Road, Ivy and Hayton School Road until further notice.