 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Harrisburg issues boil order
0 comments

Harrisburg issues boil order

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HARRISBURG — The City of Harrisburg has issued a boil order for all customers on the 700 and 800 blocks of W. Sloan Street. 

— The Southern

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Senate acquits Trump in impeachment trial

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News