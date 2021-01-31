Harrisburg issues boil water order Jan 31, 2021 1 hr ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The City of Harrisburg has issued a boil order for Granger St. from Mable St. to College St.-- The Southern 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Harrisburg The City Order Boil Issue Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Boil Orders Murdale Water District issues boil order Updated Jan 28, 2021 CARBONDALE — Due to a main break, the Murdale Water District has issued until further notice a boil water order for its customers between 9351… Boil Orders Lake Egypt Water District issues boil order Updated Jan 28, 2021 Lake Egypt Water District has issued a boil water order for customers on Lick Creek Road North starting at and including Elvira and Apricot Ro… Boil Orders Lake Egypt Water District lifts boil order Updated Jan 30, 2021 Lake Egypt Water district has lifted a boil water order for customers located in the following area: Lick Creek Road North starting at and inc… Boil Orders Murdale Water District issues boil order Updated Jan 28, 2021 CARBONDALE — Due to a main break, the Murdale Water District has issued until further notice a boil water order for its customers between 9351… Boil Orders Murdale Water District lifts boil order Updated Jan 30, 2021 CARBONDALE — The Murdale Water District has lifted the boil water order that had been in effect for customers on Old Highway 13 from 9351 to 9… Boil Orders Boil order issued for all of Pinckneyville Updated Jan 19, 2021 PINCKNEYVILLE — A boil water order is in effect for all Pinckneyville water customers until further notice. This boil order is due to the filt… Boil Orders Pinckneyville lifts boil order Updated Jan 21, 2021 PINCKNEYVILLE — The boil order that was in effect for all Pinckneyville Water Customers has been lifted.