 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois American Water has lifted the boil order in Cairo
0 comments

Illinois American Water has lifted the boil order in Cairo

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CAIRO — Illinois American Water has lifted the boil water order issued to Cairo customers on Friday, Feb. 18. Customers can resume normal water usage.

During the boil water order, a series of water quality tests were performed to confirm drinking water met regulatory drinking water standards. Samples were taken from sites in the affected area and tests confirmed the water meets all state and federal requirements.

According to Mike Brown, operations superintendent for the Cairo District, the local team repaired several leaks which had resulted from the extreme cold temperatures last week.

American Water website updates are at www.illinoisamwater.com. Information is also provided to our customer service center representatives. Landlords should inform their tenants of the boil water order lift.

—The Southern

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Whitmer plans to further ease virus restrictions

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boil Orders

Boil order issued in Du Quoin

  • Updated

DU QUOIN — City of Du Quoin waterworks and sewerage system superintendent Chris Lacy has issued a boil order for portions of the City of Du Qu…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News