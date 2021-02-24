Illinois American Water has lifted the boil order in Cairo

CAIRO — Illinois American Water has lifted the boil water order issued to Cairo customers on Friday, Feb. 18. Customers can resume normal water usage.

During the boil water order, a series of water quality tests were performed to confirm drinking water met regulatory drinking water standards. Samples were taken from sites in the affected area and tests confirmed the water meets all state and federal requirements.

According to Mike Brown, operations superintendent for the Cairo District, the local team repaired several leaks which had resulted from the extreme cold temperatures last week.

American Water website updates are at www.illinoisamwater.com. Information is also provided to our customer service center representatives. Landlords should inform their tenants of the boil water order lift.

—The Southern

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0