Illinois American Water issues conserve water notice for Pope, Saline, Hardin and Gallatin counties
Region

Illinois American Water issues conserve water notice for Pope, Saline, Hardin and Gallatin counties

  • Updated
HEROD — Illinois American Water on Friday issued a mandatory conservation notice to its customers in Pope, Saline, Hardin and Gallatin counties. Illinois American Water serves a portion of these areas.

In a news release, the company said customers in those areas must limit all nonessential water use until further notice, including running dishwashers and washing machines. Customers are also asked to avoid filling bathtubs and use showers instead.

Operations superintendent Mike Brown said the conservation order would support uninterrupted water service, and said "We hope to return to normal water usage soon."

— The Southern

