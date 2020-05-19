Jackson County issues boil water order

Jackson County Health Department has issued a boil water order for all customers in Union Hill Subdivision, Egret Lane, Lake Lenore Lane, Greenridge and Madison Roads until further notice.
Other areas include: 606 Union Hill Road North to 195 Starvation Acres, including 64 Pieire Road north to Kennedy Road (all residents living on Kennedy Road), and Cottontrail Trail-Woodland Cabins.
Customers living in these areas should boil water for at least five minutes before using.
-- The Southern
