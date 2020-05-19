Jackson County issues boil water order
0 comments

Jackson County issues boil water order

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Jackson County Health Department has issued a boil water order for all customers in Union Hill Subdivision, Egret Lane, Lake Lenore Lane, Greenridge and Madison Roads until further notice. 

Other areas include: 606 Union Hill Road North to 195 Starvation Acres, including 64 Pieire Road north to Kennedy Road (all residents living on Kennedy Road), and Cottontrail Trail-Woodland Cabins. 

Customers living in these areas should boil water for at least five minutes before using.

-- The Southern

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boil Orders

Boil order issued in De Soto

DE SOTO — A boil water order is in effect for customers at the 200, 300 and 400 blocks of S. Chestnut  St., 300 block of S. Walnut and U.S. 51…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News