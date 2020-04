MARION — The Lake Egypt Water District has issued a boil order for the following areas: starting at the intersection of Highway 148 and Grange Hall going North to Grassy Road. This also includes Pheasant Run, Southfork and Sneed Road. Also included is from Childers and Grassy roads going west to Highway 148, as well as Alum Cave Road, Grange Hall, Childers, Neber and Miller Lane.