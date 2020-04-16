Lake Egypt Water District issues boil order

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

MARION — Lake Egypt Water District has issued a boil water order for all customers starting at the intersection of Illinois 148 and Grange Hall going north to Grassy Road. This also includes Pheasant Run, Southfork and Sneed roads; from Childers and Grassy roads going west to Illinois 148; and Alum Cave, Grange Hall, Childers and Neber roads and Miller Lane.