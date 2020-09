Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

GOREVILLE — Lake Egypt Water District has issued a boil water order for all customers on Goreville Road starting at Sullivan Road going west including Toler, Paddock and Regent lanes, and the west side of Friendship Loop.

Water to be used for drinking and cooking purposes should be brought to a rolling boil for five to seven minutes before use.