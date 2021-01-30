 Skip to main content
Lake Egypt Water District lifts boil order
Lake Egypt Water District lifts boil order

Lake Egypt Water district has lifted a boil water order for customers located in the following area: Lick Creek Road North starting at and including Elvira & Apricot Road. Also includes Allen Rd., Cedar Grove Road, and Union County customers.

— The Southern

