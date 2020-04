Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

CARBONDALE — Lakeside Water District has issued a boil water order for Pasadena Road from Sacramento to San Diego Roads, Torrance Road from Sacramento to San Diego Roads, all houses on Modesto Road, San Diego Road from Ventura to Brayfield Roads, Brayfield Road south of Santa Monica to San Diego roads. These houses are in Carbondale.